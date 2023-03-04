NRI investor earns 3,000 crore in two days as Adani Group stocks rally

NRI investor earns ₹3,000 crore in two days as Adani Group stocks rally2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Earlier this week, a six-year-old investment boutique had made headlines after driving a block deal of ₹15,446 crore in four Adani Group stocks.
Shares of the Adani Group rose for the third consecutive session on Friday, effectively earning one investor approximately ₹3000 crores in two days. The development comes a little more than a month after a damning report by US short seller Hindenburg Research triggered a massive rout in Adani Group shares.
