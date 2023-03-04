NRI investor earns 3,000 crore in two days as Adani Group stocks rally

Meanwhile, the value of LIC's shareholding in the Adani Group stocks has risen by about ₹9,000 crore as per Friday's closing price. The state-owned Life Insurance Corporation holds shares in seven out of the 10 listed companies of the Adani Group. The shareholding ranges from 1.28% in Adani Green Energy Ltd to 9.14% in Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}