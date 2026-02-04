NSDL glitch stalls trade settlement for several investors
Summary
Shares or funds for trades ordered on Tuesday were yet to be credited to clients' accounts till late on Wednesday night.
Several investors who initiated trades on Tuesday were yet to get their shares or funds credited to their accounts by Wednesday night due to a settlement glitch between India’s top two depositories.
topics
