NSDL programme Market Ka Eklavya – Express reaches over 4,000 students

NSDL programme Market Ka Eklavya – Express reaches over 4,000 students1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
- The program is currently targeted at college students and aims to empower them with financial knowledge and train them to be prudent investors.
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), one of the leading securities depositories in the world, conducted a series of educative programs, called, Market Ka Eklavya – Express for students across the country.
As per the press release, the programme was conducted in 8 languages and were attended by over 4,000 students across 75 plus cities covering all Indian states under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The program is currently targeted at college students and aims to empower them with financial knowledge and train them to be prudent investors. Only about 7% of the 130 crore people in India invest in the securities market. India has one of the youngest populations globally with an average age of 29 years.
An audio-visual film on NSDL’s initiative on Market Ka Eklavya-Express was screened at ‘India’s Economic Journey @75’, a program by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) held on June 8, 2022 at New Delhi. Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister of Finance presided over the meet.
Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL had this to say about the programs, “There has been an overwhelming response from the colleges and students. The fast-track version of the course ‘Market Ka Eklavya – Express’ has reached over 4000 students from different places, including many Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India. Happy to share that amongst these students, about 48% were girls." She highlighted that NSDL will continue to reach out to the youth through its tie-up with colleges for its 5-hour online program ‘Market Ka Eklavya’.
NSDL has a market share of 89% in terms of value of demat assets in India. NSDL demat accounts are located in more than 99% of pin codes in the country and 167 countries across the globe.