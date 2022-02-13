NSE board allowed Ramkrishna to resign, instead of taking action: Sebi

“The board was made aware of these irregularities in 2016 by the regulator, after which the board did its internal investigations. After finding blatant bypassing of rules in appointment of Subramanian, he was sacked. The board was in the process of sacking Ramkrishna owing to irregularities pertaining to Subramanian when she offered to resign. Considering her years of service, the board in its wisdom thought allowing her to exit gracefully was a better option. As far as the order is considered, the ones who have been impacted will take their call," the person said.