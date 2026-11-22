Leaders of India's two largest stock exchanges may see diverging career paths next year, if a regulatory proposal to reduce keyman risk at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) takes effect.
Leaders of India's two largest stock exchanges may see diverging career paths next year, if a regulatory proposal to reduce keyman risk at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) takes effect.
The National Stock Exchange's managing director Ashishkumar Chauhan may have to step down when turns 59 next July, while Sundararaman Ramamurthy who heads rival BSE may be eligible to stay on when he reaches the current superannuation age of 65 in June next.
The National Stock Exchange's managing director Ashishkumar Chauhan may have to step down when turns 59 next July, while Sundararaman Ramamurthy who heads rival BSE may be eligible to stay on when he reaches the current superannuation age of 65 in June next.
On Friday, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) consultation paper proposed to replace the retirement age rule for managing directors for MIIs, with a cap on the total duration one can serve as MD across MIIs at 12 years, from no such limit at present. The rule will apply to stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations.
If the proposal takes effect, Chauhan will not be eligible for a second five-year term at the country's largest stock exchange upon completion of his current term on 25 July next year when he turns 59. This is because prior to NSE, he held the post of MD at BSE for 10 years through July 2022, until stepping down to join NSE, where his five-year term ends in July next year.
Interestingly, as the amendment doesn't mention the existing 65-year age limit for an MD, while revising the maximum term in a single MII at eight years from 10 currently, BSE's MD may not have to step down on 15 June next year upon turning 65. Instead, he could continue till his five-year term ends in early January 2028, and be eligible for an additional three-year term thereafter, as per the revised rule. As the revised framework limits managing directorship across MIIs to 12 years from none at present, Ramamurthy could also be eligible for the top post at another exchange.
The paper titled "Strengthening the governance of Market Infrastructure Institutions" uploaded on the Sebi website on Friday, adds that for an individual already serving as an MD as on the date of commencement of the amendment, the overall period as an MD across MIIs shall not exceed 15 years, to provide for a smooth transition.
Queries to NSE, BSE and Sebi on the implications of the proposal remained unanswered.
Second term unlikely for NSE MD
"Chauhan will not be eligible to continue as an MD of NSE under the new framework since he would have already served a period of 15 years, which is a maximum transit period in the proposed framework," said Akshaya Bhansali, managing partner, Mindspright Legal.
Bhansali said that if the proposed framework is not effected, Chauhan could have qualified for another five year term since "age is on his side." Ramamurthy, on the other hand, would be eligible for another three-year term at BSE under the proposed framework, Bhansali added.
"Thereafter, he will further be eligible to become an MD with another MII for a period of four years. He may have opportunity to be back at NSE again," she said.
Both Chauhan and Ramamurthy have presided over the exchanges at an eventful time, which has seen mutual funds absorb heavy outflows from foreign participants and a Sebi crackdown on excessive speculation in weekly index options, the most popular product among traders and investors, since late 2024.
Chauhan, along with NSE chairman and former civil servant Srinivas Injeti, has been instrumental in taking NSE public in September after a 10 -year effort, after the co-location scam under a former management delayed its plans.
Ramamurthy is credited with steering BSE from being an inconsequential player to a credible rival in the derivatives trade, from having a zero market share in the highly popular index options space in May 2023 to 36% as of October-end this year.
Sebi's logic for amending the MD term is, among others, to prevent key man risk and risk of entrenchment.
"A long continuous tenure, followed by a similar tenure at another MII, can concentrate institutional knowledge, relationships and decision-making in one individual. Over time, this raises the risk that the institution depends on a single person and that the MD becomes entrenched in a way that weakens the checks exercised by the board and by Sebi. A defined ceiling on tenure addresses this risk in advance," the regulator said in the paper.
The paper also contains proposals on tenures of public interest directors and executive directors of MIIs.