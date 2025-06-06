Sebi seeks more details from bourses before options date shift

NSE was restricted to offering only Nifty options, which it retained on Thursday, and BSE to the Sensex options contract on Friday after the 1 October circular. However, effective January this year, BSE opted to shift its weekly expiry to Tuesday from Thursday to space its expiry further away from NSE and enjoy a day more of volumes—a Tuesday expiry means the exchange sees volume distribution across Friday, Monday and Tuesday. A Thursday expiry would see volumes concentrated across two days—Wednesday and Thursday.