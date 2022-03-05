Delhi court rejects bail plea of Ramkrishna, raps CBI, Sebi for being 'too kind'

“It cannot be said prima facie at this stage that the role of the present accused (Ramkrishna) is not under scanner, it further appears prima facie that the applicant / accused had introduced a non existing person (the so-called Yogi) to misled the investigating agency, which may also prima facie show her connivance in the matter. The very appointment of Anand Subramanian without following due process at very exorbitant salary, prima facie shows that all of them may have been acting in tandem with each other in carrying out or in furtherance of the objectives of the co-location scam," said the court in its order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}