NSE cautions on fake videos of MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan recommending stocks

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has issued clarification on fake audio and videos of its MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan recommending specific stocks circulating on social media for the last few days.

The stock exchange said it has observed the use of the face and voice of Chauhan and NSE logo in a few investment and advisory audio and video clips falsely created using technology.

“Such videos seem to have been created using sophisticated technologies to imitate the voice and facial expressions of Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE. Investors are hereby cautioned not to believe in such audio and videos and not follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums," NSE said in a release.

Further, NSE said that its employees were not authorised to recommend any stock or deal in those stocks.

The bourse is making efforts requesting these platforms to take down these objectionable videos, wherever possible.

“Everyone is requested to verify the source of communication and content which is sent out on behalf of NSE and to check the official social media handles. All investors are requested to take note of the same and verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website www.nseindia.com as the official information," NSE said.

As per NSE's process, any official communication is made only through its official website www.nseindia.com and the Exchange's social media handles - Twitter: @NSEIndia, Facebook: @NSE India, Instagram: @nseindia, LinkedIn: @NSE India, YouTube: NSE India.

