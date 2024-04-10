NSE cautions on fake videos of MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan recommending stocks
NSE said it has observed the use of the face and voice of its MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan and NSE logo in a few investment and advisory audio and video clips falsely created using technology.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has issued clarification on fake audio and videos of its MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan recommending specific stocks circulating on social media for the last few days.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started