NSE Indices Limited launched a new index, Nifty Housing Index. The index aims to track the performance of portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the housing theme within basic industries like cement and cement products, paints, housing finance, banks, home appliances and housewares etc.

This is different from Nifty Realty Index, which is designed to reflect the performance of real estate companies that are primarily engaged into construction of residential and commercial properties.

The index comprises of a maximum of 50 companies. Stocks part of the Nifty 500 at the time of review are eligible for inclusion in the index.

Top constituents of the Nifty Housing Index by weightage as on January 31, 2022 include Larsen & Toubro Ltd (9.92%) Asian Paints Ltd. (8.70%) HDFC Bank Ltd. (6.64%), ICICI Bank Ltd (5.59%), Tata Steel Ltd. (5.28%) UltraTech Cement Ltd. (5.10%), Housing Development Finance Corporation (4.65%), Adani Green Energy Ltd. (4.14%) NTPC Ltd. (4.13%) Grasim Industries Ltd. (3.97%).

The stocks are selected based on their 6-month average free-float market capitalization as on the cut-off dates at the end of January and July.

In terms of sector weightage, top sectors exposure of the index include financial services (25.83%), consumer goods (17.30%), cement & cement products (16.11%), construction (13.28%), power (11.38%), metals (10.93%), oil & gas (5.18%).

While sector weights are capped at 25% each, stocks weights are capped at 10% each. The Index is reconstituted semi-annually along with Nifty broad-based indices.

The index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by funds in the form of exchange traded funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

The base date for the index is April 01, 2005 and base value is 1,000.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.