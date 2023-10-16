NSE introduces 13 new commodity derivatives contracts, expands product offerings

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) introduced thirteen (13) new commodity derivatives contracts, today (Monday, October 16) bringing the total number to 28 products in the commodity derivatives segment, according to a press statement from the exchange.

The thirteen new derivatives contracts include "Option on Futures" for Copper Futures, Zinc Futures, Gold Mini Futures, Silver Mini Futures, and Gold 1kg Futures. Gold Guinea (8 grams) Futures; Aluminium Futures; Lead Futures; Lead Mini Futures; Nickel Futures; Zinc Futures; and Zinc Mini Futures.

“We are pleased to announce expansion of our product offerings in the Commodity Derivatives Segment. With the launch of 13 new products today, futures and options on all key products in Energy, Bullion and Base Metals category are available on NSE platform. This will enable participants to efficiently manage their risk across commodities on the exchange platform," said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

Six new derivatives contracts have been introduced by the exchange in the previous few days: mini futures and options on futures contracts for WTI Crude Oil, mini futures and options on futures contracts for Natural Gas, and mini futures and micro futures contracts for Silver.

As of now, the exchange offered commodity contracts on WTI Crude Oil Futures, Natural Gas Futures, Brent Crude Oil Futures, Copper Futures, Gold 1kg Futures, Gold Mini Futures, Gold Petal Futures (1 gramme), Silver 30 kg Futures, and Silver 30 kg Option on Goods.

With the introduction of new products, especially the derivatives on WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas, the exchange has noticed a rise in interest from players in its Commodity Derivatives Segment. They witness participation from a variety of participant types, such as domestic mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

In order to deliver a smooth and easy experience, the exchange has dedicated teams to handle the onboarding of new traders, segmental enablement of current traders, and other operational processes including algorithmic trading approvals.

