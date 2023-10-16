NSE introduces 13 new commodity derivatives contracts, expands product offerings
NSE introduces 13 new commodity derivatives contracts, bringing total to 28. New contracts include options on various futures in copper, zinc, gold, silver, and more.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) introduced thirteen (13) new commodity derivatives contracts, today (Monday, October 16) bringing the total number to 28 products in the commodity derivatives segment, according to a press statement from the exchange.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started