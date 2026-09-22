NSE IPO allotment today: Check status online by PAN number, GMP, listing share price prediction; over ₹90k crore demand

NSE IPO allotment today: The ₹22,569 crore IPO has moved to its next phase - allotment - which will be finalised today, 22 September. After successful allotment, the shares of NSE IPO will on both the BSE and NSE on Thursday, 24 September.

Investors who have applied for the public issue can check their allotment status after the basis of allotment is completed. The IPO, which closed for subscription on September 21, is scheduled to move to the refund and share-credit stage on the following day.

For investors who are not allotted shares, the refund process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. On the same day, shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees.

NSE IPO subscription status The largest public issue of 2026 so far, was subscribed 5.71 times on Monday, the final day of bidding, according to exchange data as of 7 pm. The issue attracted bids for 505.81 million shares against the 88.6 million shares on offer, with institutional and high net-worth investors driving demand.

At the upper end of the price band, the total value of bids crossed ₹90,000 crore.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 12.68 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw 6.55 times subscription. The retail investor quota was subscribed 1.39 times.

NSE IPO GMP ahead of allotment According to market observers, NSE shares are currently commanding a premium of ₹65 in the unlisted market, significantly lower than the NSE IPO GMP of ₹285 after SEBI approved the exchange’s public issue.

The GMP stood at ₹155 when bidding for the NSE IPO commenced. Following SEBI’s approval, the premium has declined sharply from ₹285 to around ₹48–50.

NSE IPO listing share price prediction The GMP trend of NSE IPO in the grey market is trading sharply downwards, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1850, which is 3.64% higher than the IPO price of ₹1785.

NSE IPO allotment today: How to check status online using your PAN number? Once the IPO basis of allotment is finalised, investors can check their NSE IPO allotment status through the official websites of the registrar, BSE, or NSE.

NSE Visit the NSE IPO bid verification page. Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’. Choose ‘NSE’ from the ‘Select Symbol’ dropdown menu. Enter your PAN number. Click on ‘Submit’ to view the bid details. BSE Visit the BSE IPO allotment status page. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type. Under ‘Issue Name’, select ‘National Stock Exchange of India Ltd’. Enter your PAN number. Click on ‘Search’ to check your allotment status. MUFG Intime India 1. Visit the registrar’s IPO status page.

2. Select National Stock Exchange of India Ltd from the list of IPO names.

3. Enter your PAN, Application Number.

4. Click on Submit’ to check your IPO allotment status.

NSE IPO details The bidding window for the NSE IPO opened on September 17, 2026, and closed on September 21, 2026.

The NSE IPO has a price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Re 1. The lot size has been fixed at 8 equity shares, and investors can bid in multiples of 8 shares thereafter.

NSE has scaled down the size of its proposed IPO, offering 12.644 crore shares compared with the 14.89 crore shares planned earlier, according to the red herring prospectus filed in Mumbai. The revised issue represents approximately 5.1% of NSE’s total equity capital, down from nearly 6% under the earlier proposal.

The IPO comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of existing shares, with no fresh issue of equity. As a result, the proceeds from the offering, after deducting issue-related expenses, will go to the selling shareholders. The IPO is primarily aimed at facilitating the OFS and enabling the listing of NSE’s equity shares on the BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.