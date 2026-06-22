Should you invest in the NSE IPO? Here are the key pros and cons

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has finally ended years of anticipation and speculation on Dalal Street by filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, formally kicking off the process for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO).
According to media reports, the issue could raise around ₹30,000 crore and value the exchange at more than ₹5 trillion.
If priced at the upper end of expectations, the offering could become the largest IPO in Indian market history, surpassing the record set by Hyundai Motor India.
So, should investors consider the NSE IPO? Here is a closer look at the key positives and risks.
Issue snapshot
Here are the key details of the NSE IPO, based on media reports and the prospectus: