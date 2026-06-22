Should you invest in the NSE IPO? Here are the key pros and cons

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has finally ended years of anticipation and speculation on Dalal Street by filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, formally kicking off the process for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO).
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has finally ended years of anticipation and speculation on Dalal Street by filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, formally kicking off the process for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO).
According to media reports, the issue could raise around ₹30,000 crore and value the exchange at more than ₹5 trillion.
According to media reports, the issue could raise around ₹30,000 crore and value the exchange at more than ₹5 trillion.
If priced at the upper end of expectations, the offering could become the largest IPO in Indian market history, surpassing the record set by Hyundai Motor India.
So, should investors consider the NSE IPO? Here is a closer look at the key positives and risks.
Issue snapshot
Here are the key details of the NSE IPO, based on media reports and the prospectus:
Issue size: ₹20,000-30,000 crore
Shares offered: 14.8 crore
Stake being sold: Approximately 6% of equity capital
Issue type: 100% Offer For Sale (OFS)
Listing: BSE Limited (as NSE cannot list on itself)
Expected valuation: ₹5-5.5 trillion
Potential listing timeline: Late 2026, subject to approvals
One important point is that the IPO is entirely an OFS, meaning there is no fresh issue of shares.
As a result, the proceeds from the offering will go entirely to existing shareholders, while NSE itself will not receive any capital.
However, this is not necessarily a negative. NSE is already highly profitable, debt-free and cash-rich, and management has determined that the exchange does not currently require external funding.
Pros
Market position
The biggest strength of NSE is its dominant position in India's capital markets.
It remains the country's largest stock exchange and enjoys leadership across both cash and derivatives trading.
Its strongest competitive advantage lies in its scale and market share across multiple segments.
NSE has also retained its position as the world's largest exchange for equity derivatives contracts traded for seven consecutive years.
Business Standard reported that, according to the World Federation of Exchanges, NSE remained the largest equity derivatives exchange globally, with more than 3,699 crore contracts traded in FY26, including activity on NSE International Exchange.
Financials
The company is among the strongest in India as far as financials are concerned.
Here are its FY26 numbers:
These figures speak for themselves.
NSE benefits from significant operating leverage. Its core trading infrastructure has already been built, while incremental capital expenditure requirements remain relatively low.
As market participation increases, the exchange can process substantially higher transaction volumes without a proportionate rise in costs. As a result, even modest revenue growth can translate into disproportionately higher profits.
Recurring earnings
Apart from transaction charges, NSE generates substantial income through investments.
The exchange earns returns by investing broker margin deposits as well as its own cash reserves.
This creates a steady stream of recurring income worth billions of rupees annually, helping stabilize earnings even during periods when market activity slows.
Growth tailwind
One of the biggest long-term positives for NSE is India's ongoing financialization of savings.
The rapid increase in demat accounts and retail participation in equity markets continues to expand the exchange's addressable market.
As more household savings shift from traditional assets towards financial assets, NSE remains one of the key beneficiaries of this structural trend.
Cons
Options dependence
Despite its strengths, investors should be aware of certain risks.
One of the most important concerns highlighted in the prospectus relates to regulatory intervention in the options trading segment.
Approximately 79% of NSE's revenue comes from transaction charges, while options trading contributes around 60% of operating income.
Any future regulatory measures aimed at curbing speculative options activity—as seen in recent years—could affect trading volumes and slow revenue growth.
Technology risk
NSE's business depends heavily on uninterrupted technology infrastructure.
The exchange processed as many as 2,189 crore order messages on peak trading days and therefore invests heavily in technology and systems.
Any cyberattack, technology outage or internal systems failure could result in significant financial losses, reputational damage and regulatory scrutiny.
Given the critical role NSE plays in India's financial markets, this remains a key risk factor for investors.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com