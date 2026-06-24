Why the NSE IPO may not create wealth like BSE’s did

One of the most-awaited initial public offerings (IPOs) is finally here.
One of the most-awaited initial public offerings (IPOs) is finally here.
Last week, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), through which an overwhelming majority of India’s stock exchange activity flows, filed its issue papers with the market regulator. It was nearly a decade ago that it first filed for an IPO, but an ongoing regulatory enquiry put those plans on hold.
Last week, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), through which an overwhelming majority of India’s stock exchange activity flows, filed its issue papers with the market regulator. It was nearly a decade ago that it first filed for an IPO, but an ongoing regulatory enquiry put those plans on hold.
The ensuing decade, rather the second half of it, has been one of the most-exhilarating periods for the Indian stock market. It has fuelled the business growth of NSE and created immense value for its current shareholders.
The question for future NSE shareholders is: can they expect the same going forward?
BSE bumper
The Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) IPO, which came in January 2017, offers a glimpse of the value created by a stock-exchange business over the past decade.
Prior to the NSE's launch, the BSE was India's principal stock exchange. It was a broker-driven stock exchange, which had its own shortcomings. The 1991 economic liberalization fixed that. As the financial sector opened to private and foreign capital, a clutch of Indian financial-sector institutions and banks got together to launch the NSE.
The NSE’s pitch was professionalism and electronic trading, replacing the physical outcry system of the BSE and other regional exchanges. That pitch travelled far: smaller exchanges folded, while the BSE was increasingly marginalized. Today, depending on the segment, the NSE has a 93-99% market share, with most of the remainder accounted for by the BSE.
Yet, the BSE stock has delivered a 35x return since its listing, mostly by being at the right place at the right time—its shares were available to the public as Indian equity markets underwent an unprecedented widening and deepening in the post-pandemic years.
Viral effect
The business of stock exchanges is a simple one. Each time investors buy or sell shares, they pay a transaction charge to stock exchanges. This is the main revenue stream for stock exchanges.
Thus, the greater the trading volumes, the more stock exchanges earn as transaction charges. In this context, it is illuminating to see what happened to trading volumes in the past decade.
The first half of the decade was one of steady growth, while the second half saw a sharp rise in trading volumes across segments. The cutoff point was the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, which sparked interest among Indians confined to their homes in turning to the stock market for quick returns.
This was matched by the emergence of online brokerages like Zerodha and Groww, a surge in corporate profitability, and a bull run in the market.
Between 2015-16 and 2025-26, turnover in the cash segment of Indian stock exchanges recorded a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 19%. Trading in derivative instruments also grew—equity futures at a CAGR of about 12% and equity options by a stellar 47%.
Derivatives in demand
The rapid growth in derivatives trading has increased the share of the equity options segment in total trading turnover from about 2.3% in 2015-16 to 22% in 2025-26.
For stock exchanges, equity options are the most revenue-accretive and the highest-margin segment. For the NSE in 2025-26, transaction charges—what it earned when investors traded—accounted for about 79% of its revenues.
Nearly three-fourths of this came from options trading. Put another way, in 2025-26, the NSE earned 60% of its total revenues of ₹16,601 crore from a segment that barely existed the first time it filed for an IPO in 2015-16.
BSE, even with its sliver of a share, cashed in on the market expansion for its public shareholders. During this period, while its trading turnover in the cash segment grew at a CAGR of about 10%, its revenues grew at 27% and net profit at 34%. The NSE was a bigger benefactor than the BSE of this surge in trading volumes.
But since the NSE was unlisted, that value was captured by its select shareholders, and not the public.
Steady business
Some of those select shareholders, are looking to cash in on this value accretion through the NSE IPO.
The entire IPO—expected to be around ₹30,000 crore and the largest ever in India—is an offer for sale. In other words, all funds from the sale of shares will go to existing shareholders, with nothing accruing to the company. Further, public shareholders will be entering the stock when this period of heady growth has tapered, rather than at the beginning of it.
Globally, leading listed stock exchanges have delivered steady growth and wealth creation for shareholders. Over the past 10 years, their returns have ranged from a CAGR of about 7% to 16%. However, the BSE is the outlier, with a 9-year compounded annual return of about 47%, a performance that is partly an artefact of the surge in investor participation and trading volumes seen in Indian markets over the past decade.
Lower growth
The NSE draft prospectus takes note of the risks of such fast growth. It points to the corrective action taken by the market regulator to dial down risk exposure in derivatives trading, which led to turnover in the cash and equity futures segment to decline in 2025-26. The pace of growth in equity options turnover also slowed. Even the pace of addition of demat accounts—a proxy for investor count—decreased.
In its long-term journey, the Indian equities market is in a different place than stock markets in developed countries. Equity penetration in India remains low, offering headroom for brisk growth in trading volumes. Between 2025-26 and 2029-30, the NSE prospectus projects a CAGR of 14-16% for the cash market and 16-18% for equity futures.
For equity options, NSE’s mainstay, the growth projection is 9-11%. One can expect the NSE to remain a well-oiled business with an effective monopoly, but investors should keep an eye on growth and valuations.
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