NSE IPO: NPS pension trust leads as top non-anchor QIB

Over a hundred Qqualified institutional buyers other than anchor investors invested ₹3675.42 crore of the reserved ₹4,499 crore in the initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), bankers familiar with the share sale said.
National Pension Scheme Trust (NPS Trust), LIC, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Societe Generale, ICICI Mutual Fund, Nomura Singapore, Quant Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital MF and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund were among the top 10 bidders, one of the two bankers said on the condition of anonymity.
The QIB (ex-anchor) portion accounts for 19.94% of total issue or ₹4,499 crore. Total allocation of the top 10 buyers ex-anchor portion was ₹2234.15 crore, the banker said. The biggest was NPS Trust at ( ₹362.47 crore), followed by LIC ( ₹342.98 crore), BNP Paribas Financial Markets ( ₹317.59 crore) and Societe Generale ( ₹285.44 crore ).
The mutual fund lead QIBs include ICICI MF ( ₹229.43 crore), Quant MF ( ₹185.22 crore), WhiteOak Capital MF ( ₹104.15 crore ) and Mirae Asset MF ( ₹92.13 crore).
The NSE IPO is being keenly watched by equity market participants as the country's largest stock exchange becomes a publicly listed company tomorrow after a 10-year wait.
While institutional participation has been very strong, retail investor bidding has been relatively lower, with the unofficial grey market premium (GMP) shrinking from around 21% at the start of bidding on 17 September to 2% at the close of the bidding on 21 September on valuation concerns.
"Despite the fall in GMP, NSE retail investors stayed in with a subscription of 1.39 times with allocation at ₹7872 crore, the highest for any IPO so far," the second banker said.
Based on participation, NSE generated the highest demand per rupee raised at four times compared with issuance above ₹15,000 crore like LIC (2.06 times), Hyundai Motor India (1.93 times), Tata Capital (1.65X) and PayTm (1.48 times), the banker said.
NSE is the country's second-largest issue at ₹22,561.57 crore. The largest was Hyundai Motor India IPO with a size of ₹27,859 crore which listed in October 2024.
Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.
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