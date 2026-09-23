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NSE IPO: NPS pension trust leads as top non-anchor QIB

Institutional participation in the NSE IPO has been robust amid shrinking grey market premium.

Ram Sahgal, Sneha Shah
Published23 Sep 2026, 02:08 PM IST
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The NSE IPO is being keenly watched by equity market participants as the country's largest stock exchange becomes a publicly listed company tomorrow after a 10-year wait.
The NSE IPO is being keenly watched by equity market participants as the country's largest stock exchange becomes a publicly listed company tomorrow after a 10-year wait.(Bloomberg)
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Over a hundred Qqualified institutional buyers other than anchor investors invested 3675.42 crore of the reserved 4,499 crore in the initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), bankers familiar with the share sale said.

National Pension Scheme Trust (NPS Trust), LIC, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Societe Generale, ICICI Mutual Fund, Nomura Singapore, Quant Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital MF and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund were among the top 10 bidders, one of the two bankers said on the condition of anonymity.

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Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

QIB

The QIB (ex-anchor) portion accounts for 19.94% of total issue or 4,499 crore. Total allocation of the top 10 buyers ex-anchor portion was 2234.15 crore, the banker said. The biggest was NPS Trust at ( 362.47 crore), followed by LIC ( 342.98 crore), BNP Paribas Financial Markets ( 317.59 crore) and Societe Generale ( 285.44 crore ).

The mutual fund lead QIBs include ICICI MF ( 229.43 crore), Quant MF ( 185.22 crore), WhiteOak Capital MF ( 104.15 crore ) and Mirae Asset MF ( 92.13 crore).

The NSE IPO is being keenly watched by equity market participants as the country's largest stock exchange becomes a publicly listed company tomorrow after a 10-year wait.

Also Read | NSE aims to launch IPO in mid-September, list by end of month

While institutional participation has been very strong, retail investor bidding has been relatively lower, with the unofficial grey market premium (GMP) shrinking from around 21% at the start of bidding on 17 September to 2% at the close of the bidding on 21 September on valuation concerns.

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"Despite the fall in GMP, NSE retail investors stayed in with a subscription of 1.39 times with allocation at 7872 crore, the highest for any IPO so far," the second banker said.

Also Read | Hero Motors, NSE show two realities of India’s unlisted market

Demand

Based on participation, NSE generated the highest demand per rupee raised at four times compared with issuance above 15,000 crore like LIC (2.06 times), Hyundai Motor India (1.93 times), Tata Capital (1.65X) and PayTm (1.48 times), the banker said.

NSE is the country's second-largest issue at 22,561.57 crore. The largest was Hyundai Motor India IPO with a size of 27,859 crore which listed in October 2024.

About the Authors

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times...Read More

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspa...Read More

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