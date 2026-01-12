Retail investors’ shareholding on the bourse rose to 12.12% in Q3FY26 from 9.89% in Q4FY25, according to exchange data. The increase came largely at the expense of foreign strategic and portfolio investors, whose combined holding fell to 26.81% from 28%, and corporates, whose stake declined to 9.82% from 10.27% over the same period.

NSE officials were not immediately available to comment on the development, but a person aware of the process said that the shares of the bourse could be listed by August-September if the clearance was received by the month-end. “We are gearing up for formal presentations by February, post which it wouldn’t take more than two months for a draft document to be filed," an investment banker said. After getting the clearance, NSE will have to appoint merchant bankers and lawyers to vet the offer documents and make any changes before submitting it to its board of directors for approval and then to the regulator.