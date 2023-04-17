NSE issues cautionary notices to investors against Dabba trading, names 2 people in illegal trade1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:00 PM IST
- The stock exchange mentioned two names in separate notices -- Narendra V Sumaria and Nitin Shantilal Nagda -- who are offering dabba trading and added registration of two people in the matter has been cancelled.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 17 April issued cautionary notices to investors, advising to stay away from dabba or illegal trading on the exchanges.
