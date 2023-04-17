The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 17 April issued cautionary notices to investors, advising to stay away from dabba or illegal trading on the exchanges.

In the NSE communication, the stock exchange mentioned two names in separate notices -- Narendra V Sumaria and Nitin Shantilal Nagda -- who are offering dabba trading.

"Investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any new person providing illegal Dabba trading activity in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law," the NSE notice said.

Adding more, NSE said that the association/registration as an AP of the named person was subsequently cancelled.

"It may also be noted that the above-mentioned person was associated/registered with a Trading Member (TM) as an Authorised Person (AP) and the said association/registration as an AP was subsequently cancelled by the TM," NSE said in its communication.

As per details, Dabba trading is a form of informal trading which takes place outside the purview of the stock exchanges like BSE and NSE, and hence had been called illegal in India.

Traders, in Dabba trading, bet on stock price movements without a real transaction. This results in no physical ownership of a particular stock in comparison to when it is done on an exchange.

Also, for being violative of the securities laws, dabba trading also falls within the purview of Section 406, 420 and Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code, 1870.

NSE in its notice said that participation in such illegal platforms is at the investor’s own risk, cost and consequences as such illegal trading platforms are neither approved nor endorsed by the Exchange.

The NSE said, "The investors may note that for any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes none of the following recourses will be available to investors: 1. Benefits of investor protection under Exchange's Jurisdiction; 2. Exchange dispute resolution mechanism; and 3. Investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by Exchange."

