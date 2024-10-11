Prop, retail see decline in F&O turnover ahead of Sebi curbs taking effect
Summary
- On 31 July, Sebi floated a consultation paper which proposed seven measures to moderate volumes in light of the huge losses to individual or retail clients trading derivatives especially index options. Out of the seven measures, Sebi adopted six on 1 October.
Even before the market regulator tightened screws on equity derivatives trading, one of the segment's biggest constituents—proprietary or prop traders—saw a decline in index options turnover in August, a trend likely to have continued in September. In individual turnover as well, moderation seems to have set in, albeit at a lower pace.