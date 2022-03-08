NSE reports fresh tech glitch

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NSE later said the Nifty and BankNifty indices were operating normally after having stopped updating intermittently. Although several securities stopped updating in the early trading hours, the latest glitch did not force the exchange to shut trading
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was hit by a technical glitch on Monday morning, adding to the growing list of problems that India’s largest exchange faced in the recent past.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was hit by a technical glitch on Monday morning, adding to the growing list of problems that India’s largest exchange faced in the recent past.
The exchange later said the Nifty and BankNifty indices were operating normally after having stopped updating intermittently. Although several securities stopped updating in the early trading hours, the latest glitch did not force the exchange to shut trading, unlike the one last year when trading stopped for several hours. Soon after the problems surfaced, discount brokerage Zerodha released a statement stating there was an issue with data feeds from NSE. “There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across brokers. Please check 20 depth before placing orders or place orders on BSE. Order placement is not affected. We’re checking this with NSE," it said.
The exchange later said the Nifty and BankNifty indices were operating normally after having stopped updating intermittently. Although several securities stopped updating in the early trading hours, the latest glitch did not force the exchange to shut trading, unlike the one last year when trading stopped for several hours. Soon after the problems surfaced, discount brokerage Zerodha released a statement stating there was an issue with data feeds from NSE. “There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across brokers. Please check 20 depth before placing orders or place orders on BSE. Order placement is not affected. We’re checking this with NSE," it said.
Around 10am, NSE issued a statement saying “trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, Nifty and BankNifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep members informed".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Trading in rival BSE, however, was normal.
A person familiar with the matter said the issue was around disseminating data feeds and did not impact trading.
“On the exchange platform, prices were updating, but there was an issue across broker terminals," the person said, declining to be named. The exchange is doing a root-cause analysis to figure out what went wrong, the person said, adding that a report will be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and NSE’s internal technical committee.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A series of technical glitches have hit NSE in the past five years, including two major and eight minor ones. The major ones were in July 2017 and February 2021. On 11 July 2017, NSE stopped trading for three hours. On 24 February 2021, a day ahead of the expiry of the options and derivatives contracts, the indices in the cash segment stopped updating. It was initially a minor problem with prices, but matters soon got out of hand, and the exchange halted trading at 11.40am. Trading resumed later at 3.45pm and continued till 5pm.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “a couple of days ago when there was a kind of tech-driven glitch, which nobody could have anticipated, but that glitch has cost us immensely, and lessons are being learned. Maybe that was the issue of interoperability between the two exchanges."
Sebi had issued show-cause notices to top executives of NSE in 2021, citing violation of Sebi’s regulations, including deficiencies in “orderly execution of trades" and for not having adequate surveillance systems in place to “ensure market integrity."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!