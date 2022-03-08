NSE reports fresh tech glitch

The exchange later said the Nifty and BankNifty indices were operating normally after having stopped updating intermittently. Although several securities stopped updating in the early trading hours, the latest glitch did not force the exchange to shut trading, unlike the one last year when trading stopped for several hours. Soon after the problems surfaced, discount brokerage Zerodha released a statement stating there was an issue with data feeds from NSE. “There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across brokers. Please check 20 depth before placing orders or place orders on BSE. Order placement is not affected. We’re checking this with NSE," it said.