Will there be another derivatives dampener? NSE seems to think so
SummaryNSE also reported a decline in trading metrics for Q3FY25, attributing it to recent Sebi measures. Average daily traded volumes for equity futures and options fell by 15% and 7%, respectively.
India's top stock exchange is on the watchout for fresh measures from the stock market regulator to cool the derivatives frenzy, even as a slew of recent measures begin to take effect.
