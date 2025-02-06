According to managing director and chief executive officer Ashish Chauhan, the impact of the Sebi measures are hard to estimate since some of them were yet to be implemented, and some more might be announced later on. Responding to a question about the effects on the weekly Bank Nifty contracts, Chavan said many factors, including the new Sebi regulations, are still settling. "Probably we will come to know if there are no new measures coming out, by May or June," he said.