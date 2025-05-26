NSE’s public listing closer than ever as Sebi's no-objection likely in a month
SummaryNSE may soon get Sebi’s nod for IPO as both explore litigation disclosures or settlement. Investor interest is rising, with unlisted shares surging amid hopes of long-awaited listing.
A long-standing impasse between India’s largest stock exchange and the market regulator regarding the exchange’s public listing appears to be nearing a resolution. The possibility of such a breakthrough has lifted investors’ mood, and sent unlisted shares of the exchange soaring in the grey market.