Ahead of ₹30,000-crore IPO, NSE's FY26 earnings serve up a reality check

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has waited nearly a decade to go public. However, just as investors finally get the chance to own India's largest market infrastructure company, its FY26 earnings present a sobering reality.
Some experts believe the exchange's era of explosive profit growth is over. Following Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) crackdown on speculative trading, NSE's exceptionally high margins are expected to shrink back to historical averages, they said.
As the NSE prepares for a ₹30,000-crore IPO that could value it at more than ₹5 trillion, investors face a critical question: should FY26 be dismissed as an aberration, or accepted as the exchange's new normal?
Margins under pressure
The exchange’s operating margin fell sharply to 67% in FY26 from about 74% a year ago, suggesting NSE’s profitability in core operations has weakened. Net profit consequently fell 16% year-on-year to ₹10,302 crore in FY26 from ₹12,188 crore the year before.