Ahead of ₹30,000-crore IPO, NSE's FY26 earnings serve up a reality check

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has waited nearly a decade to go public. However, just as investors finally get the chance to own India's largest market infrastructure company, its FY26 earnings present a sobering reality.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has waited nearly a decade to go public. However, just as investors finally get the chance to own India's largest market infrastructure company, its FY26 earnings present a sobering reality.
Some experts believe the exchange's era of explosive profit growth is over. Following Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) crackdown on speculative trading, NSE's exceptionally high margins are expected to shrink back to historical averages, they said.
Some experts believe the exchange's era of explosive profit growth is over. Following Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) crackdown on speculative trading, NSE's exceptionally high margins are expected to shrink back to historical averages, they said.
As the NSE prepares for a ₹30,000-crore IPO that could value it at more than ₹5 trillion, investors face a critical question: should FY26 be dismissed as an aberration, or accepted as the exchange's new normal?
Margins under pressure
The exchange’s operating margin fell sharply to 67% in FY26 from about 74% a year ago, suggesting NSE’s profitability in core operations has weakened. Net profit consequently fell 16% year-on-year to ₹10,302 crore in FY26 from ₹12,188 crore the year before.
This headline profit was heavily influenced by contrasting one-off events. A net exceptional gain of ₹1,075 crore, largely driven by selling a 9% stake in the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), helped cushion the drop in reported earnings. Conversely, settlement charges paid to the Sebi more than doubled to ₹1,432 crore in FY26 from ₹670 crore the previous year, inflating overall expenses.
The surge in settlement charges was driven by a ₹1,391-crore provision to settle the long-running co-location and dark fibre cases with Sebi. The regulator had alleged that certain brokers received preferential access to NSE's trading infrastructure through co-location servers and unauthorized dark-fibre links, allowing them to access market data fractions of a second before others.
Even without these one-off expenses, NSE's underlying profitability failed to match the previous year's performance. According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the exchange's adjusted operating margin dipped to 76% in FY26 from 78% a year earlier. This indicates that while regulatory costs skewed the headline numbers, a broader slowdown in core operations was already weighing on profitability.
In late 2024, Sebi introduced a string of stringent measures to curb speculative retail trading in equity derivatives, which directly impacted trading volumes in FY26. Key changes included capping weekly options contracts to just one per exchange, increasing minimum contract sizes from ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh, and mandating the upfront collection of option premiums from buyers.
Missing leverage
The pressure was first felt in trading services, NSE's largest business, in which transaction charges make up the bulk of revenue. After Sebi curbed speculative activity in equity derivatives, average daily trading volumes moderated across the cash, futures and options segments, pulling transaction-charge income down 4% year-on-year to ₹13,057 crore in FY26 from ₹13,636 crore a year earlier.
Since transaction charges account for nearly 80% of the exchange's operating revenue, overall operating revenue fell 3% to ₹16,601 crore. The clearing business, in which fortunes are closely tied to trading activity, recorded a much sharper 30% drop in revenue to ₹1,762 crore.
The modest revenue decline, however, masked a much bigger hit to profitability. Rising technology and employee costs left the exchange with little room to absorb weaker trading income, causing operating profit to fall nearly 14%. Trading profit declined 9%, while clearing profit plunged 43%.
Employee expenses rose nearly 20% year-on-year to ₹790 crore in FY26, driven by higher salaries and bonuses, and NSE also booked a one-time ₹126-crore charge for implementing the new labour codes. Technology spending rose almost 30% to ₹1,315 crore as the exchange invested in trading infrastructure and cyber resilience, while depreciation rose 14% to ₹624 crore, the DRHP said.
The result was a reversal of NSE's well-known operating leverage, with margins coming under pressure as costs rose faster than revenues.
One-off or reset?
Some experts Mint spoke to said the rise in technology and compliance spending should not alarm investors. As exchanges scale and regulatory expectations tighten, such investments become unavoidable, said Prasenjit Paul, fund manager at 129 Wealth and research analyst at Paul Asset. While margins may not return to the extraordinary highs of the derivatives boom, he said he expects operating leverage to improve as trading activity recovers.
Karthick Jonagadla, founder and chief executive officer, of Quantace Research and a smallcase manager, said he expects NSE's margins to settle in the mid-70% range over FY25-28. He said Sebi's derivatives reforms have fundamentally reset short-duration speculative activity, making a return to 80%-plus margins unlikely.
“FY26 should not be seen as just a one-quarter phenomenon for NSE,” he said. “The market should pay for lower, more durable transaction growth and price NSE less as a pure F&O (futures and options) toll and more as a market-infrastructure platform,” he said.