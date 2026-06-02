NSE SME stock close to 52-week high despite muted trends in Indian stock market

Shreeji Global FMCG share price remained close to its 52-week high despite subdued sentiment in the broader Indian equity market, supported by the company's strong FY26 financial performance.

The Rajkot-based FMCG company reported a record consolidated net profit of ₹19.92 crore for the financial year ended 31 March, marking a 62.83% year-on-year increase from ₹12.23 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenue rose 18.01% to ₹769.76 crore, compared with ₹652.27 crore in FY25.

The company witnessed significant growth in the latter half of the fiscal year. For H2 FY26, revenue increased by 57.98% year-over-year to ₹475.20 crore, while net profit rose by 54.38% to ₹8.81 crore.

Demonstrating confidence in its financial health, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share for FY26.

A key development throughout the year was the ongoing expansion of the company's branded and value-added product lineup under the "Shethji" brand.

Shreeji Global enhanced its market position in spices, grains, pulses, and agricultural commodities by utilising its processing facilities located in Rajkot and Morbi.

Additionally, the company broadened its sourcing network by importing essential agricultural products, which supported its expanding domestic and export operations.

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Shreeji Global FMCG share price today Shreeji Global FMCG share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹164 apiece on the NSE, and the stock touched an intraday high of 168 per share.

Based on the latest performance data, the stock has delivered 36.53% returns in the past one month and 47.11% gains on a year-to-date basis, sharply outperforming the Nifty SME Emerge Index, which declined 2.67% and 6.06%, respectively, during the same periods.

The stock is currently hovering near its 52-week high amid weak market trends, supported by robust financial performance, including a 62.83% jump in FY26 net profit and an 18% increase in revenue.

Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday as persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The Sensex declined 322.14 points, or 0.43%, to 73,945.20 in early trade, while the Nifty 50 slipped 153.45 points, or 0.66%, to 23,229.15.

According to market experts, domestic equities are likely to remain under pressure in the near term amid risk-off sentiment and sustained foreign selling. However, they noted that oversold conditions in several sectors could trigger a technical rebound if sentiment improves.

Analysts added that global markets remain focused on developments in the Iran conflict and ongoing diplomatic efforts in West Asia, with investors closely monitoring any signs of escalation or progress in peace negotiations that could influence risk appetite and commodity prices.