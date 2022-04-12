NSE to reintroduce ‘Do not exercise’ facility for stock option contracts

“It may be noted that the facility to specify ‘Do not Exercise’ instruction on Expiry day will be reintroduced in Stock Option contracts with effect from April 28, 2022.The mechanism for introduction (file formats and timelines) will be the same as already specified in NCL circular reference NSCCL/CMPT/35635 dated August 22, 2017. It is reiterated that the introduction of DNE is only for Stock Option contracts," read the NSE circular.