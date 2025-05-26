NSE set to pick Tuesday for weekly F&O expiry as Sebi limits settlement days
SummaryThe regulator has asked stock exchanges to submit their proposed expiry day to Sebi by 15 June.
The battle for market share between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd is set to intensify after the market regulator formalized the expected changes in weekly index expiry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story