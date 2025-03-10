NSE vs BSE: How Sebi’s curbs are reshaping India’s options market
SummaryBSE’s threefold surge in average daily premium turnover has cushioned the impact of Sebi’s restrictions, offsetting the overall decline in options trading and intensifying competition with NSE in the derivatives market.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced curbs on options trading with the aim of cooling down market frenzy on expiry day. However, instead of merely slowing down trading excesses, these measures have triggered fresh rivalry between the NSE and the BSE.