Investors withdraw consent for settlement with 63 Moons
SummaryHowever, the NSEL Investors Forum has claimed the support of investors, having approximately 64.5% in value of the outstanding claims, in favour of the proposed one-time settlement with 63 Moons Technologies
MUMBAI : Even as one group of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) investors withdrew consent for the proposed one-time settlement (OTS) with 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, another group has claimed substantial support to see the much-awaited resolution through.