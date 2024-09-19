NTPC, Britannia Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of NTPC, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, LTI Mindtree hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 119.95(0.47%) points and Sensex was up by 521.87(0.63%) points at 19 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 323.85(0.61%) at 19 Sep 2024 10:44:52 IST. Other stocks such as Tapi Fruit Processing, Shankara Building Products, M K Proteins, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Future Supply Chain Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, ITC were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Wipro were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.

