Fri Apr 12 2024 10:52:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.80 -0.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 367.20 1.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.75 -1.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,026.00 1.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.40 -0.73%
Business News/ Markets / NTPC, Eicher Motors & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
NTPC, Eicher Motors & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - NTPC, Eicher Motors

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of NTPC, Eicher Motors hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -87.85(-0.39%) points and Sensex was down by -354.91(-0.47%) points at 12 Apr 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -282.95(-0.58%) at 12 Apr 2024 10:44:55 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, NTPC, Nestle India, Indusind Bank, Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Titan Company, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, ITC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 12 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
