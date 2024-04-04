Active Stocks
NTPC, Grasim Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - NTPC, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance

Shares of NTPC, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -19.0(-0.08%) points and Sensex was down by -196.55(-0.27%) points at 04 Apr 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 238.1(0.5%) at 04 Apr 2024 10:44:56 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indusind Bank, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 04 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
