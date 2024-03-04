Active Stocks
NTPC, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - NTPC, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Cipla, Tata Steel

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of NTPC, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Cipla, Tata Steel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 45.15(0.2%) points and Sensex was down by -28.82(-0.04%) points at 04 Mar 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 185.75(0.39%) at 04 Mar 2024 10:44:54 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Infosys, Asian Paints were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST
