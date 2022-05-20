OPEN APP
Home / Markets / NTPC logs 13% growth in FY22 consolidated net profit
New Delhi: State-run NTPC, on May 20, reported a 13.3% rise in its consolidated net profit for the financial year 2022 at 16,960.29 crore.

In the previous fiscal (FY21), the company had reported a net profit of 14,969.40 crore.

On a consolidated basis, total income of the group for FY22 was 1,34,994.31 crore as against previous year’s total income of 1,15,546.83 crore.

The group generated 361 billion units and recorded the highest ever annual generation in FY22 as compared to 314 billion units in FY21, recording an increase of 15%.

During the fourth quarter of the last fiscal (Q4FY22), its consolidated net profit increased by nearly 12% to 5,199.51 crore.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 70.74% as against the national average of 58.76% during FY22.

The board of directors of NTPC Ltd have recommended a final dividend at 30% of paid-up share capital, 3.00 per equity share of face value of 10 each for FY22, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the annual general meeting. The company had paid an interim dividend at 40% of paid-up share capital -- 4.00 per equity share -- in February 2022.

On Friday the company also said that it has declared the commercial operation of second part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala, with effect from 6 am, Thursday, 19 May.

The commercial operation of the first part capacity of 22 MW was declared with effect from 3 March, 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54,651.68 MW. Further, the group's installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69,016.68 and 68,356.68 MW respectively.

On Friday, NTPC shares closed 0.91% higher at ₹149.35 apiece on NSE. (Reuters)

