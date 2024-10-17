NTPC share are down by -0.08%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:23 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹423.85, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81103.1, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹425.8 and a low of ₹422.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 422.91 10 425.62 20 426.46 50 413.87 100 393.34 300 363.92

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NTPC was -24.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.20 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in to 17.67% in the quarter.