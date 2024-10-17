NTPC share are down by -0.08%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 424.15 and closed slightly lower at 423.85. The stock reached a high of 425.80 during the day and a low of 422.05.

Published17 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:23 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 423.85, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81103.1, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 425.8 and a low of 422.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5422.91
10425.62
20426.46
50413.87
100393.34
300363.92

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NTPC was -24.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.20 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in to 17.67% in the quarter.

NTPC share price down -0.08% today to trade at 423.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.49% each respectively.

    Popular in Markets

