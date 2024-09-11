NTPC share are down by -0.25%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 399.3 and closed at ₹ 395.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 399.3 and a low of ₹ 394.35 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:08 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹395.7, -0.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82020.93, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹399.3 and a low of ₹394.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 399.99 10 405.32 20 403.86 50 394.91 100 377.75 300 345.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹399.45, ₹402.05, & ₹406.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹392.0, ₹387.15, & ₹384.55.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NTPC was -23.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 17.94 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.09% with a target price of ₹427.72727273. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}