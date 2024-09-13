NTPC share are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 405.45 and closed at 403.60. The stock reached a high of 407.05 and a low of 402.50 during the day.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates
At 13 Sep 11:10 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 403.6, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82976.85, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 407.05 and a low of 402.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5395.01
10401.53
20402.65
50395.54
100378.41
300347.32

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NTPC was -5.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.32 .

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.

NTPC share price down -0.3% today to trade at 403.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.1% & 0.02% each respectively.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
