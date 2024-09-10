NTPC share are up by 0.94%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 390 and closed at 393.6. The stock reached a high of 396.7 and a low of 389.7 during the session.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
At 10 Sep 11:15 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 393.6, 0.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81726.79, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 396.7 and a low of 389.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5403.97
10406.51
20404.73
50394.41
100377.47
300345.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 393.17, 396.68, & 400.62, whereas it has key support levels at 385.72, 381.78, & 378.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NTPC was 25.93% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 17.65 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.67% with a target price of 427.72727273.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in june quarter.

NTPC share price has gained 0.94% today to trade at 393.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
