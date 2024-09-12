NTPC share are up by 1.21%, Nifty up by 0.32%

At 12 Sep 11:04 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹394.4, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81727.63, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹395.2 and a low of ₹391.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 398.07 10 403.52 20 403.19 50 395.31 100 378.11 300 346.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹397.03, ₹404.07, & ₹408.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹385.23, ₹380.47, & ₹373.43.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NTPC was 67.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 17.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.45% with a target price of ₹427.72727273.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.