Ntpc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Ntpc share price are down by -3%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 417 and closed at 399.15. The stock reached a high of 417 during the day and a low of 393.95.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
NtpcShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
NtpcShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Ntpc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 399.15, -3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78451.56, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of 417 and a low of 393.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5408.79
10410.34
20416.02
50415.74
100400.93
300370.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 411.37, 414.58, & 418.52, whereas it has key support levels at 404.22, 400.28, & 397.07.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 83.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.92 & P/B is at 2.35.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.23% with a target price of 440.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.

Ntpc share price down -3% today to trade at 399.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.72% & -1.6% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNtpc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Ntpc share price are down by -3%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.30
01:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-6.7 (-4.62%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,272.50
01:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-19.5 (-1.51%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,298.25
01:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-40.85 (-3.05%)

Tata Steel share price

146.30
01:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-3.4 (-2.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

205.25
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
1 (0.49%)

City Union Bank share price

177.50
12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.35 (-0.2%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,254.05
12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-9.95 (-0.79%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,348.00
12:54 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-12.25 (-0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,941.30
12:54 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-221.4 (-7%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

618.65
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-36.9 (-5.63%)

Manappuram Finance share price

150.75
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-8.95 (-5.6%)

Emami share price

677.00
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-39.8 (-5.55%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

10,384.00
12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
422.2 (4.24%)

Happy Forgings share price

1,124.50
12:47 PM | 4 NOV 2024
41.65 (3.85%)

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,022.40
12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
180.3 (3.72%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,602.00
12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
52.4 (3.38%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.