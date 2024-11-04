Ntpc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Ntpc share price are down by -3%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 417 and closed at ₹ 399.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 417 during the day and a low of ₹ 393.95.

Ntpc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹399.15, -3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78451.56, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹417 and a low of ₹393.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 408.79 10 410.34 20 416.02 50 415.74 100 400.93 300 370.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹411.37, ₹414.58, & ₹418.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹404.22, ₹400.28, & ₹397.07.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 83.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.92 & P/B is at 2.35.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.23% with a target price of ₹440.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.