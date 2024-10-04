Ntpc share are down by -0.77%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 433 and closed at ₹ 432.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 436.35 and a low of ₹ 427 during the session.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:06 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹432.05, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82709.9, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹436.35 and a low of ₹427 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 438.27 10 430.19 20 415.27 50 407.92 100 387.36 300 358.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹441.17, ₹447.08, & ₹451.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹430.67, ₹426.08, & ₹420.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 124.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.24% with a target price of ₹431.00.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.