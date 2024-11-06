Ntpc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 0.32%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹404.45, 0.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79960.99, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹408.15 and a low of ₹403.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 408.79 10 410.34 20 416.02 50 415.74 100 400.93 300 370.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹405.58, ₹408.32, & ₹412.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹398.63, ₹394.42, & ₹391.68.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 28.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.70 & P/B is at 2.32.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.04% with a target price of ₹441.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.