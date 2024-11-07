Ntpc Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Ntpc share price are down by -0.94%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 411.45 and closed at ₹ 405.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 411.45 and a low of ₹ 404.80 during the session.

Ntpc Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:08 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹405.05, -0.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79569.95, down by -1.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹411.45 and a low of ₹404.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 408.21 10 407.92 20 415.31 50 415.72 100 401.26 300 371.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹412.05, ₹415.25, & ₹419.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹404.4, ₹399.95, & ₹396.75.

Ntpc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was -2.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.96 & P/B is at 2.36. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.88% with a target price of ₹441.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.