Ntpc share are down by -2.94%, Nifty down by -0.86%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 431 and closed at 417.5. The stock reached a high of 432.95 and a low of 413.25 during the session.

Published7 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:21 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 417.5, -2.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81416.87, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 432.95 and a low of 413.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5437.24
10433.74
20417.98
50410.47
100389.00
300359.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 438.57, 445.48, & 451.62, whereas it has key support levels at 425.52, 419.38, & 412.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 23.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.48 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.23% with a target price of 431.00.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.

Ntpc share price down -2.94% today to trade at 417.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.86% & -0.33% each respectively.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
