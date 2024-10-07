Ntpc share are down by -2.94%, Nifty down by -0.86%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 431 and closed at ₹ 417.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 432.95 and a low of ₹ 413.25 during the session.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:21 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹417.5, -2.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81416.87, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹432.95 and a low of ₹413.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 437.24 10 433.74 20 417.98 50 410.47 100 389.00 300 359.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹438.57, ₹445.48, & ₹451.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹425.52, ₹419.38, & ₹412.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 23.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.48 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.23% with a target price of ₹431.00.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.