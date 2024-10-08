Ntpc share are up by 1.81%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹422.6, 1.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81426.77, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹427.5 and a low of ₹411.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 437.24 10 433.74 20 417.98 50 410.47 100 389.00 300 359.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹429.18, ₹443.07, & ₹453.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹405.23, ₹395.17, & ₹381.28.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.99% with a target price of ₹431.00.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.