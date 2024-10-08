Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ntpc share are up by 1.81%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 414.6 and closed at 422.6. The stock reached a high of 427.5 and a low of 411.3 during the session, indicating a trading range of 16.2.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 422.6, 1.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81426.77, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 427.5 and a low of 411.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5437.24
10433.74
20417.98
50410.47
100389.00
300359.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 429.18, 443.07, & 453.13, whereas it has key support levels at 405.23, 395.17, & 381.28.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.99% with a target price of 431.00.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.

Ntpc share price up 1.81% today to trade at 422.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.46% each respectively.

